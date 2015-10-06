How to watch the Microsoft October 2015 launch event

On Tuesday 6 October Microsoft is holding an event where it is expected to reveal a host of new hardware, as well as marking the official launch of Windows 10 for Mobile.

Microsoft will be pushing its Windows 10 platform hard, showing how seamless it can work across mobile and desktop devices.

According the various leaks and rumours we can expect to see the Lumia 550, Lumia 950 and 950 XL smartphones, Surface Pro 4 tablet and Band 2 wearable.

The Microsoft October 2015 launch event is being hosted in New York on 6 October, starting at 10:00 EDT or 15:00BST.

It will be live streamed, so you'll be able to watch it through your browser, or on your Xbox.

You can watch the live stream on microsoft.com/october2015event/en-us/live-event.

Probably the most leaked devices, and expected stars of the show, are the Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL flagship smartphones. Both devices will feature the Windows 10 mobile experience, and that should be buttery smooth if the leaked specs are accurate.

The Lumia 950 XL is expected to have a 5.7-inch display with WQHD resolution meaning 515ppi. The smaller Lumia 950 should have a 5.2-inch screen at the same 2560 x 1440 resolution for 565ppi.

While the Lumia 950 should run on a 64-bit hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, the Lumia 950 XL is expected to have the better Snapdragon 810 chipset. The Lumia 950 should have a 3,000mAh battery while the Lumia 950 XL will sport a 3,300mAh unit, both with Qi wireless charging and USB-C fast charging.

Both phones should have 3GB of RAM, 32GB or internal memory with support for up to 2TB of microSD expansion. Each should feature a 20-megapixel camera with Zeiss optics.

Pricing is expected to be around £482 for the Lumia 950 and £548 for the Lumia 950 XL.

A lower priced Lumia handset, also featuring Windows 10, is expected to be unveiled at the event.

This handset has leaked previously showing that Windows 10 mobile will be available to everyone, on all budgets.

The leaked Lumia 550 specs include a 4.7-inch 720p screen, Snapdragon 210 processor, 8GB expandable storage, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras and a price tag of just $120 which is about £80.

The Surface Pro 4 is very likely to appear at the 6 October event. But what it offers is still unclear.

There have been suggestions that it will follow the same design as the Surface Pro 3, to work with older peripherals. But there have also been suggestions of several variants, the same 12-inch as the Pro 3 and a larger 14-inch model and maybe even an 8-inch mini model.

The Surface Pro 4 is expected to be powered by Intel's Core M Broadwell processors from Core i5 to Core i7. There should be up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB flash storage. Of course it will all be running the latest Windows 10 OS.

The Microsoft Band was almost a testing bed of tech, crammed full of sensors in what felt like an unfinished and uncomfortable design. It's suggested the Band 2 will still have all the sensors but will adopt a more comfortable design.

To achieve this the Band 2 should feature a curved display. Also, the batteries are expected to move from the strap allowing it to be more flexible.

The Band 2 is expected to come running a version of Windows 10, making it compatible with all other Windows 10 devices. It should also work with iOS and Android hardware. The price is expected to be around £150.

