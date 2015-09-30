Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL completely revealed on official store

Microsoft is holding an event on 6 October where it is expected to launch a slew of new hardware including the latest Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL smartphones.

With just a few days to go it looks like Microsoft has let the cat out of its own proverbial bag. The Microsoft official UK store just listed the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL alongside all its other handsets. At the time of publishing the handsets are still live on the store site.

The items themselves won't go anywhere useful when you click on them but there is still plenty given away.

The Microsoft Lumia 950 XL will come with a 5.7-inch WQHD display meaning a resolution of 2560 x 1440 for 515ppi. The Lumia 950 will be smaller at 5.2-inches but will also feature the same WQHD resolution for a whopping 565ppi.

Both the Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL will feature 20-megapixel cameras with Zeiss optics, come with 32GB of storage plus microSD expansion up to 2TB and, of course, will run the Windows 10 OS.

Pricing was not shown on the site but since Microsoft is clearly getting the shop ready for the 6 October event we'd expect it to become available right away.

