Microsoft Lumia 550 leak shows Windows 10 coming to budget phones too

Images have leaked of what's claimed to be the new Lumia 550 from Microsoft showing off the latest Windows 10 operating system.

The shot of the smartphone was leaked by Russian website onetile which also revealed a host of specs for the handset. Since then wmpoweruser has claimed that these specs have been verified as accurate.

The most standout features is Windows 10 appearing on what's expected to be a budget handset. This should mean all budgets will be able to get access to the OS. It also means Windows 10 has been built to function on powerful and less driven handsets alike.

Specs leaked for the Lumia 550 include a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM. Storage should be a meager 8GB but with the option to expand using microSD cards. The screen should be a 4.7-inch AMOLED with a 720 x 1280 resolution for 312ppi.

The build should be glossy polycarbonate with a metal outer edge. From the photos it appears to be coming in blue, red, white and black. While there is a rear camera with flash and even front-facing selfie camera with flash, apparently, their resolutions are not listed.

The Microsoft Lumia 550 is expected to cost €120 at launch which is about £85.

