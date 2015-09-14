Microsoft announces October event: New Lumia flagships, Surface Pro 4, and more expected

Microsoft has begun inviting press to a launch event for Windows 10 devices.

The company will hold its event in New York on 6 October and is expected to unveil a few new hardware products running Windows 10, including the latest Lumia flagships, the Surface Pro 4, and a new Microsoft Band.

Microsoft hasn't confirmed what it'll unveil next month, but the rumour mill has a pretty good idea already. The Lumia handsets, for instance, which are thought to be called the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL, have been the subject of leaks all summer. You can see all the leaked specs/images for them here.

As for the Surface Pro 4, all signs point to it being similar to the Surface Pro 3 in terms of overall design. Microsoft has said Pro 3 accessories will remain compatible with future Surface devices, so we know Microsoft hasn't planned any huge changes to its form factor (though it could still be thinner, lighter).

The Surface Pro 4 might also debut with a Windows Hello camera and support, a fingerprint scanner, Intel Skylake processors, and an improved keyboard, but everything is just speculation at the moment. We'll have to wait a few weeks before we know things for sure. Another big mystery is the new band.

It's thought to be smaller, lighter, and curved - with a curved display and everything. Microsoft expert Paul Thurrott said it'll likely be more comfortable than the original Microsoft Band and will be market more broadly.

One more device that could appear at the event is a Surface Mini, though there's not much else to report on that right now. We'll be live at Microsoft's event at 10 AM EST to give you all the details either way.