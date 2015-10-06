Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL confirmed: What's the story?

Microsoft has taken to the stage at its October 2015 event in New York City, to confirm the launch of the Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL.

These two new handsets have been designed to offer a flagship experience for Windows 10 for Mobile, launched alongside a lower-spec Lumia 550 handset.

It's a time of huge refreshes at Microsoft. We've seen Windows 10 launch, with the aim of pulling many of Microsoft's platforms together, as well as the updating of Microsoft Office, one of its most important software suites. Today we were introduced to the hardware side of Microsoft.

This is the story of the Microsoft Lumia 950 and 950 XL.

The Lumia 950 has a 5.2-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display, 565ppi. The Lumia 950 XL has a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display, 515ppi. These are AMOLED displays so you can expect inky deep blacks and plenty of vibrancy.

The Lumia 950 is powered by a 64-bit hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card support for expansion, up to 2TB. There's a 3000mAh battery.

The Lumia 950 XL will bump these specs up, offering a 64-bit octo-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage with microSD again. The battery this time is 3340mAh.

Both devices will offer USB Type-C for quick connectivity and charging, with Microsoft saying you'll get 50 per cent battery from 30 minutes of charging. They also offer Qi wireless charging and the batteries are replacable.

The Lumia 950 measures 145 x 73.2 x 8.2mm and weighs 150g. It will come with a changable back cover.

The Lumia 950 XL is a little larger, measuring 151.9 x 78.4 x 8.1mm and weighing 165g. It also offers a changable back cover.

Lumia is synonymous with cameras, having seen some great efforts on previous devices. The Lumia 950 and 950 XL will have a 20-megapixel PureView camera on the rear and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for all those selfies or video conferencing.

There will be Zeiss lenses on these cameras, as well as optical image stabilisation to keep things sharp.

There's will be a triple LED flash for added illumination, with Microsoft saying that it won't wash out subjects or give you red eye.

As all smartphones manufacturers do, Microsoft is really talking up the performance of these new cameras. You'll also get 4K video capture.

One of the big elements of the new Lumia handsets will be the debut of Windows 10 in its mobile form. Microsoft Windows 10 Continuum will be included on the devices, meaning they can be plugged into monitors and keyboards for use on a larger screen, via a dedicated Microsoft Display Dock.

Microsoft demoed a range of features offered through Continuum, which basically lets you dock your phone and use it like a Windows 10 desktop, with the apps from your phone adapting to fit the connected display, and keyboard shortcuts working as you'd expect them to on a Windows PC.

You'll also get Windows Hello unlocking so you can quickly unlock your phone with voice, and deep integration of Office apps so that you can remain productive all the time.

But Windows 10 for Mobile isn't just for these new devices. Microsoft has confirmed that there will be a Windows 10 upgrade for all Windows Phone 8 Lumia devices.

It looks like pre-orders will open from 7 October 2015.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL will arrive in November.

The Lumia 950 will cost £500 and the Lumia 950 XL will be £549.