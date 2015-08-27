Microsoft's new flagship Lumia phones pictured in leaked press renders

Microsoft's upcoming Cityman and Talkman phones have just been pictured in what looks like a set of official renders.

The company is getting ready to launch two Lumia phones - which are being described as "high end" - at an October event. They're not only interesting because they're from Microsoft and run Windows 10, but also because their codenames are based on iconic Nokia phones: Cityman and Talkman.

Evan Blass (Evleaks) has published press renders for both, revealing a camera hump, rear Windows logo, and overall design. The blue handset is the Cityman, while the black one is Talkman. Specifications have also already leaked online, but now we're seeing the full enchilada.

The Cityman is expected to be called the Lumia 950 XL and will feature a 5.7 inch WQHD OLED display (1440x2560), 64-bit Octa core Snapdragon 810 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD, 20MP PureView rear camera with triple LED flash, 5MP front camera, and 3300 mAh removable battery.

The Talkman is expected to be called the Lumia 950 and has a smaller 5.2 inch WQHD OLED display (1440x2560). Other features include a 64-bit Hexa core Snapdragon 808 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD, 20MP PureView rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 3000 mAh removable battery.

Both devices have polycarbonate bodies and should also feature Qi wireless charging, USB Type-C, and an Iris scanner for Windows Hello. Apart from these leaked renders provided by Evleaks, another image of the Cityman leaked today out of Germany (and you can see that one below).