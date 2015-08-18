Windows Surface Mobile 'Juggernaut Alpha' leaks: QHD, 4GB, wireless charging, 21MP PureView and more

What's claimed to be the rumoured Windows Surface Phone has leaked online under the codename "Juggernaut Alpha" which should ship as "Surface Mobile". And as the codename suggests it should knock over any competition in its path.

Rumours of a Surface Phone have been floating around for a while. But now specs have been leaked from someone internally testing the preview version of Windows Mobile on the device.

According to the anonymous source of wmpoweruser, we can expect Project Juggernaut Alpha to come with the name Surface Mobile. It should pack a 5.5-inch 16:9 ClearBlack AMOLED display with 1440 x 2560 QHD resolution encased in Gorilla Glass 4.

Powering the handset should be a 64-bit Intel Atom x3 (SoFIA) backed by 4GB of RAM. Although there should also be a lower end model with 3GB of RAM.

On the rear we can expect a 21-megapixel PureView Zeiss 6-lens camera. While the front should be sporting an 8-megapixel Zeiss wide-angle selfie camera.

The Surface Mobile will of course run Windows 10 Mobile and should come with a Surface Pen, USB-C, wireless charging, an aluminium and magnesium unibody and be available with 64GB or 128GB storage plus microSD up to 256GB.

The Surface Mobile will reportedly arrive towards the end of 2015 or early in 2016.

