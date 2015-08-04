Microsoft Lumia 950 XL flagship leak: 2K, USB Type-C, 20MP PureView camera and more

Microsoft is expected to release a new flagship smartphone when it launches Windows 10 on smartphones later this year.

The Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, thought to be the flagship, has leaked in photos online. The leak comes from a Chinese source that sent the pictures to website, wpxap.

The photos purport to show off a prototype model of the handset. For this reason the frame type is difficult to work out since its shielded by a black casing.

According to The Verge these images are accurate.

Specs have also leaked showing what to expect including a 2K resolution 5.7-inch display on the Lumia 950 XL and a 5.2-inch screen on the Lumia 950. Both should have 20-megapixel PureView cameras with the XL sporting a triple LED flash. They should also feature the latest USB with the Type-C connector, capable of huge data and power transfer rates.

The larger Lumia 950 XL is also expected to offer support for Microsoft Surface Pen tech and should feature a smartcase with cutout for notifications at a glance.

According to the leak there will also be a dual-SIM variant available. Although this is likely only going to appear in emerging markets.

Expect to hear more near the reported announcement time in late September to early October.

READ: Best Xbox One trailers from Gamescom 2015