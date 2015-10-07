Windows 10 smartphones: Is your Lumia getting the upgrade?

Windows has now released its latest OS in Windows 10. But it's held off on the mobile version for now. Microsoft has now detailed which smartphones will be getting the new Windows 10 update later in the year.

Windows 10 for Lumia smartphones will begin to roll out for free to handsets "in December", according to Microsoft. Of course a rollout starting in December doesn't mean everyone will have the update at the same time.

The latest Lumia 950 and 950 XL will ship with Windows 10 as standard and pre-orders began for these on 7 October.

The first smartphones to get Windows 10, aside from the 950 and 950 XL, will be:

Lumia 430

Lumia 435

Lumia 532

Lumia 535

Lumia 540

Lumia 640

Lumia 640 XL

Lumia 735

Lumia 830

Lumia 930

Windows 10 for smartphones will bring plenty of the features that the desktop version offers. For example web browsing will be done using the Microsoft Edge browser and media handled using Photos.

Calendar and Maps will also be found on the smartphone software making synching between computer and mobile effortless, according to Microsoft.

Office and Outlook on Windows 10 for phones should also make jumping between files and emails or sharing across devices a doddle.

Since the app development process for Windows 10 phones and computers is the same, expect to see plenty more apps appearing soon.

When the update arrives your Windows phone will need to have Lumia Denim installed in order to update. Anything older that can't run this will likely not be updated. There is the chance that Microsoft will update more Lumia handsets than the ones listed, but nothing official confirms that yet.

