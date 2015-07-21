First new Windows 10 phones tipped to be Lumia 950 and 950 XL, specifications leaked

Until now the phones believed to launch as the first new Windows 10 handsets went by the codenames Talkman and Cityman. They have also been tagged as the Lumia 940 and Lumia 940 XL by several rumours. However, a new source claims that Microsoft will skip that generation and call them Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL instead.

Chinese website IT Home claims that a new source revealed the names alongside a potential launch window of sometime in October or November. It was already known that the phone version of Windows 10 would come after the PC release (on 29 July) but this is the first time it has been narrowed down.

The site also claims to have received a whole stack of specifications for the two devices.

It says that the Lumia 950 (codenamed Talkman) will have a 5.2-inch 2K resolution screen, a six-core Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable by microSD card).

It also says that the rear camera will be 20-megapixels and the front 5-megapixels. There will be a 3,000mAh removable battery and the phone will support USB Type-C. It will support Continuum.

The body will be metal framed and very slim.

The site claims the Lumia 950 XL (Cityman) will bump the screen up to 5.7-inches, with the same 2K resolution, and feature an octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor instead.

The rest of the specifications listed are identical apart from the removable battery, which will be 3,300mAh on the larger device.

With no confirmation on any of the above, it's really up to you whether to believe it all. Jumping a generation in terms of naming conventions is sensible however. It makes the phones sound more current.