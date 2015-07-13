Microsoft to launch six Windows 10 Lumia phones soon(ish)

Although it has gone quiet on the new Windows Phone front in recent times, Microsoft is heavily tipped to be bringing at least six new Lumia handsets to market in the coming months. All to feature the phone build of Windows 10 when that's ready.

Evan Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks, revealed that he knows of six new handsets that are heading our way on his Twitter feed.

Although he might have stepped back from embargo-breaking and spurting out rapid-fire leaks over the last couple of years (mainly due to ill-health), Blass couldn't help responding to a Twitter follower who suggested that Microsoft was mishandling Windows Phone as a platform.

"Who gives a damn? They already killed it," said Heman Vaigundhan.

Blass replied, "Well I know of at least six upcoming handsets which would dispute that."

Rumours had previously pointed to two high-end Lumia smartphones being in the pipeline, each sporting Windows 10, codenamed Cityman and Talkman, but there has been relatively little revealed about another four to date. They are more likely to be mid-range and budget handsets, we would think, in order to complete the entire traditional line-up.

Microsoft is yet to reveal when Windows 10 will launch for smartphones, with only the PC release on 29 July so far known. We would imagine we will hear about the new Lumia handsets when it is ready to reveal the phone OS launch schedule.