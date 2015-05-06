Microsoft Lumia 940 and 940 XL concept renders look stunning in aluminium

After Microsoft executive vice president Stephen Elop announced a new Lumia would be arriving this year renders have been doing the rounds. The latest mock-ups of what we could see soon are of the Lumia 940 (codenamed Talkman) and 940 XL (codenamed Cityman), looking gorgeous in aluminium.

The renders of the Lumia 940 and larger 940 XL show phones featuring metal unibody designs, but are similar to current Lumias in shape. The renders were created by MicrosoftLovers and posted on Facebook so we're taking these, and the previously leaked specs, with a pinch of salt.

While the handsets have not been announced yet, rumours suggests the Lumia 940 will come with a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. There should be a 32GB model with 64-bit hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor or 64GB and 128GB versions with 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 815 processors.

Both will have 3GB of RAM and Intel RealSense to bring 3D abilities to the smartphones. The rear camera is tipped be a 25-megapixel PureView with Zeiss lens, triple-tone LED, 4K video and OIS while the front-facing camera should be 5-megapixels.

The battery is expected to be 3,250mAh with fast charging and the phone will run Windows 10.

The Microsoft Lumia 940 XL is expected to feature a larger 5.7-inch screen with higher 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with excellent outdoor visibility. This should be the same as the 940 for spec offerings but will have 4GB of RAM and a larger 3,950mAh battery plus digital pen support.

Both handsets are expected to launch as the flagship phones when Windows 10 is released.

