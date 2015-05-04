Microsoft might be working on Lumia Windows 10 phones codenamed Cityman and Talkman

Microsoft is reportedly working on two new Lumia smartphones.

The phones, which are being described as "high end", are interesting not only because they're from Microsoft and run on Windows 10, but also because their codenames are based on iconic Nokia phones: Cityman and Talkman.

One website, called Unleash the Phones, has claimed the Cityman is the more premium of the two, thanks to its 5.7-inch QHD display, Qualcomm octa-core chipset (64-bit), 3GB RAM, 32GB of memory (expandable via microSD), 20-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and 3300 mAh removable battery.

The Talkman is different than the Cityman in that it will feature a 5.2-inch QHD display, a six-core processor from Qualcomm (64-bit), 3GB RAM, 32GB of memory (also expandable), 20-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, a 3000 mAh removable battery, and a thinner build than the Lumia 930.

The Verge has weighed in on these rumours as well, agreeing that the Cityman will be a flagship phone for Windows 10, while the Talkman will be slightly smaller. The Cityman should also boast a removable rear cover and the Continuum for phones feature, which Microsoft said will allow phones to transform into a PC.

You can expect both of these new Lumia handsets - which are apparently known internally as the Lumia 940 Talkman and the Lumia 940 XL Cityman - to also include a triple-LED flash. They'll likely get a summer launch in order to coincide with the consumer release of Windows 10.

