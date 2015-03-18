Microsoft working on software to transform your Android to Windows 10

Microsoft has announced its Windows 10 operating system will launch this summer. In that same announcement, it revealed its Windows Insider Program plans to offer Windows 10 on Android smartphones.

Specifically, Microsoft is working with Xiaomi in China to offer custom ROMs of the Windows 10 OS for users of the Mi4 smartphone.

Microsoft is offering free Windows 10 OS software to Xiaomi Mi4 users, who can flash their phones with it, so the Windows creators can get direct feedback. Essentially Microsoft is trying to find out what Android users think of Windows 10 – likely so it can tweak and improve it ahead of that announced summer release.

So why China? Thanks to governmental restrictions there's very limited access to the Google Play Store meaning lots of third parties app stores have popped up. These have resulted in an openness to using different ROMs on smartphones. So the idea of downloading a free one and changing the phone is probably something the Chinese market will be more open to than others.

As Microsoft pointed out to Tech Crunch: "Xiaomi is a leading phone manufacturer in China undergoing significant global expansion. We are excited to partner with them in China and jointly gather feedback from Chinese users on their experience with Windows 10 to jointly collaborate on product and services development for the platform."

It said the availability of this update will become available in the coming months.