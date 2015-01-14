Microsoft Lumia 435 and 532 set a new low in pricing

We've heard Microsoft say "most affordable Lumia device to date" a few times now so these new Lumia 435 and 532 phones represent what must surely be the lowest price handsets.

The Microsoft Lumia 435 and Lumia 532 both feature Windows Phone 8.1 and offer smartphone features, says Microsoft.

The Lumia 435 specs are less clear with "core smartphone features" but the 532 comes with a quad-core processor, Glance Screen, front-facing camera and has more memory than the Lumia 530 before it. This should allow for use of Microsoft Office, access to the free 30GB of OneDrive cloud storage, the Cortana virtual assistant, the Lumia Selfie app and Skype for the front-facing camera.

Both phones come in dual-SIM and single-SIM variants and are available in bright green, bright orange, white and black.

The Lumia 435, which is the first in the 400 series, is the most affordable yet at €69 before tax which is about £54 while the Lumia 532 should be €79 before tax which is around £61. But pricing will vary from place to place. Both handsets will be available when they begin rolling out in February.

Jo Harlow, corporate vice president for Phones at Microsoft says: "With the Lumia 435 and Lumia 532, we’ve realised our goal of creating the most affordable Lumia devices to date, opening up the opportunity to reach those people who are buying a smartphone for the very first time. Lumia 435 and Lumia 532 deliver competitive hardware alongside innovative software that will continue to receive the very latest updates and enhancements, keeping users up-to-date with the best new features."

