  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft phone news

You can now get Microsoft's Lumia 930 and 830 WP8 phones with gold trim

|
Microsft You can now get Microsoft's Lumia 930 and 830 WP8 phones with gold trim
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

Although CES 2015 is still going down in Las Vegas, where several companies have introduced tonnes of new gadgets, Microsoft is trying to steal the spotlight just for a moment by introducing two special editions of the Lumia 930 and 830 smartphones.

The Lumia 930 is a flagship, where as the 830 is a mid-range device. While both haven't changed in terms of specs, they do sport a different look. Microsoft has ditched the old design in favour of glossy black and white back plates with an anodised gold finish and logo. To be clear: it's a gold colour rather than actual gold. Microsoft isn't the only company to do this sort of thing. Apple, for instance, offers a gold-coloured iPhone.

Both the Lumia 930 and 830 run Windows Phone 8.1 and feature a 5-inch high-definition screen, 20-megapixel PureView camera, four microphones with Dolby Surround sound, and the option of wireless charging. During Pocket-lint's review of the flagship, we described it as big and bold with touches of brilliance, while we said the Lumia 830 brings a solid performance without the crescendo.

The new Lumia 930 Gold will be available in black and white this month in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and China. The Lumia 830 Gold in black and white will also launch in the same regions but in February instead. There's no word yet on pricing.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments