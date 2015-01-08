You can now get Microsoft's Lumia 930 and 830 WP8 phones with gold trim

Although CES 2015 is still going down in Las Vegas, where several companies have introduced tonnes of new gadgets, Microsoft is trying to steal the spotlight just for a moment by introducing two special editions of the Lumia 930 and 830 smartphones.

The Lumia 930 is a flagship, where as the 830 is a mid-range device. While both haven't changed in terms of specs, they do sport a different look. Microsoft has ditched the old design in favour of glossy black and white back plates with an anodised gold finish and logo. To be clear: it's a gold colour rather than actual gold. Microsoft isn't the only company to do this sort of thing. Apple, for instance, offers a gold-coloured iPhone.

Both the Lumia 930 and 830 run Windows Phone 8.1 and feature a 5-inch high-definition screen, 20-megapixel PureView camera, four microphones with Dolby Surround sound, and the option of wireless charging. During Pocket-lint's review of the flagship, we described it as big and bold with touches of brilliance, while we said the Lumia 830 brings a solid performance without the crescendo.

The new Lumia 930 Gold will be available in black and white this month in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and China. The Lumia 830 Gold in black and white will also launch in the same regions but in February instead. There's no word yet on pricing.