Microsoft's Lumia Denim update is now rolling out, with 4K-quality video recording and more

The Lumia Denim update is now available for a "limited number of devices in selected markets," Microsoft has announced.

Microsoft first unveiled the update at IFA 2014, emphasising it would initially launch for Lumia 830, Lumia 930, Lumia Icon, and Lumia 1520 devices. Apart from passive voice activation to Cortana, the update includes live folders, SMS merging, and a faster Lumia Camera app that supports 4K-quality video recording at 24 frames per second (excluding on the Lumia 830).

There's more imaging enhancements included too. The update brings better daylight and low light-capturing algorithms, as well as a "Rich capture" mode that snaps photos using auto HDR, Dynamic Flash, and Dynamic Exposure. You can expect the Lumia Denim update to arrive in waves by device, Microsoft said, with a wider rollout in early January for all Lumia smartphones running Windows Phone 8.1.

Watch the video above to learn more about how to update your Lumia device to Lumia Denim.