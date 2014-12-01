Microsoft could be planning PureView camera successor to Lumia 1020, according to leaked pics

One of the stand-out Windows Phone handsets during Nokia's reign was undoubtedly the Lumia 1020, with its 41-megapixel PureView camera on the rear. There's still no other phone that can touch it for photographic excellence really.

Now it seems that Microsoft is to follow up that device with a refreshed model, at least according to a stack of leaked pictures that appeared on Chinese auction site TaoBao.

The photos show a prototype device designated the Nokia RM-1052 with an unmistakable camera "lump" on the rear. A shot of the system specifications also reveal that the model shown has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD display - believed to be 5-inches - and is running Windows Phone 8.1. It also has 2GB of RAM.

Strangely though, the flash on the camera unit seems to be LED rather than xenon, as on the 1020.

The rear shell looks to be aluminium rather than the polycarbonate used by Nokia then Microsoft for other devices in the line-up, but there are some suggestions that rather than a prospective new phone for future release, the handset might a prototype of the illusive, cancelled Nokia McLaren device.

Still, it's good to dream and we'd love to see the 41-megapixel (or higher) snapper on a new, better specified phone one of these days.