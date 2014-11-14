All Lumia Windows Phone 8 devices will upgrade to Windows 10, says Microsoft

If you own a Windows Phone 8 device and are curious about whether you'll get a software upgrade next year when Windows 10 releases, fret no longer. Microsoft has just confirmed Lumia devices will.

The official Lumia Twitter account, while responding to a comment, publicly tweeted the following: "There will be Windows 10 upgrades for all Lumia Windows Phone 8 devices :) And we will release new Windows 10 models in the future!"

Windows Central was quick to point out that Microsoft's Lumia team left out "phone" from the Windows 10 upgrade description, reaffirming that Microsoft plans to to stop using "phone" when marking the Windows 10 name and smart devices.

That's not too surprising though, considering Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, said the company wanted to "streamline the next version of Windows from three operating systems into one single converged operating system for screens of all sizes".

In other words, a converged operating system wouldn't really be converged if it went by multiple names across various devices. That said, many reports have questioned if it's too early to speculate which devices will get the Windows 10 update.

Microsoft did say "all" Lumia Windows Phone 8 devices though, so we'll go ahead and classify that statement as fact.

