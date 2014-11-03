  First ever Microsoft Lumia branded smartphone leaks

These could be the first photos of Microsoft's Lumia branded handsets, without any Nokia naming to be seen. Just under two weeks ago Microsoft announced it will be finally dropping the Nokia name.

Feature phones and "dumb" phone will still carry the Nokia logo for the time being, Microsoft said.

These photos have leaked from Chinese social network Weibo showing what's claimed to be a device name RM-1090. What that code translates to isn't clear but judging from the device thickness and design we'd wager it's a more affordable handset. This could be the equivalent to the Lumia 520 or 525. At the moment the details show it as passed for the MIIT certification for distribution in China.

While the logo now shows off Microsoft's name the design of the handsets still seem to follow the Nokia phone's build. This is good news as these have been impressively built devices that now have come to represent the Windows Phone hardware platform. But it's still early days so we may see the build change in the future as Microsoft pioneers its own phones.

When the Microsoft branded Lumia devices appear officially isn't clear but we'll keep ours ears peeled for more details.

