  Microsoft announces Lumia 735 and 730 as selfie phones

Microsoft has announced the new Lumia 735, 4G LTE enabled, and Lumia 730 Dual SIM, with 3G connectivity, both feature enhanced selfie cameras with 5-megapixel sensors.

The specs on each phone include a 4.7-inch HD display, 8GB storage, 2,200mAh battery, 6.7-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss optics and a f/1.9 aperture.

Improved focal length and wider angles mean selfies should be far better than anything current selfie cameras can offer, says Microsoft.

The enhanced selfie camera should make group shots far easier to take and offer better results, if the claims are to be believed.

Lumia Selfie is an app for capturing, editing and sharing selfie photos specifically. Filters can be applied to an image after it has been taken, with a tiles option to see them all on one page.

The editing button allows for beauty enhancements like making eyes bigger, toning the skin and even making yourself slimmer. Teeth can even be whitened.

The Selfie App will creating a beeping sound as the face detected is centred in the middle of the shot, as the face gets nearer to centre the beeping speeds up. It's a bit like a parking sensor but for your face. This means the rear camera can be used for selfies without seeing the screen - meaning better quality shots as well as allowing selfie modes for phones with just one camera.

The Lumia 735 at €129 and 730 Dual SIM at €199 will be available to buy this month.