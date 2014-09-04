Microsoft announces Lumia Denim: Here's the full list of features

Microsoft has announced a software update for its Windows Phone 8.1 software for its devices called Lumia Denim.

Announced on stage at IFA 2014, Microsoft dropped in an importantly line when introducing the new Lumia 830, which will ship with Lumia Denim: "latest from Microsoft with the best differentations from Lumia."

What you have in Lumia Denim is the content of Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1, along with those enhancements that will be exclusive to Lumia devices.

These an improvement the Cortana voice assistant, adding a new feature called Hey Cortana. This is a hands-free way to activate Cortana, much like Google offers with Google Now. This relies on the SensorCore, so will be a Lumia feature, however Cortana is now coming to more countries, and is compatible with Bluetooth car kits.

The update also uses geofencing meaning you can casually tell Cortana to remind you of something when you get home and it will know where you are so it knows when to carry that out.

Speed has also been enhanced for the camera by using the hardware button and software improvements. This should improve the speed of taking the phone out of a pocket to taking photos. These updates will come with an updated Lumia Camera app, is is exclusive to Window Phone 8.1 Lumia devices - sorry HTC, you're not in this club.

Moment Capture is a new feature that allows the phone to immediately capture 4K video at 24fps with 8.3-megapixels per frame. These videos can then be used to pull out high definition photos. It's as simple as scrolling through the video and then selecting the frame you want to pull it out as a photo. The quality is high enough to zoom in after. Of course, this feature is hardware dependant.

Burst shots now shoot between 3 and 12 images in the time it takes the human eye to blink.

Most of the Lumia-exclusive elements in Denim are related to the camera, including dynamic flash, auto HDR, and improved imaging algorithms.

Lumia Denim also brings back the Glance Screen, letting you view Bing Weather, fitness data, or notifications.

Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 also incorporates these extras, something that will be common to all Windows Phone devices.

The update will also bring Live folders as standard, something that was a Nokia app previously. Apps corner will let you create a customised Start screen, designed for when you want to share your device.

There will also be an SMS merging and fordwarding feature to make it easier to share those types of message.

You'll be able to change the snooze time within the alarm, so if you want 7 minutes of snooze, you'll get 7 minutes of snooze.

There's also secure consumer VPN and improvements in mobile site handling in Internet explorer.

Lumia Denim will be initially on the Lumia 930, Lumia 1520 and Lumia Icon initially. It will land on all Windows Phone 8.1 Lumia devices later this year.