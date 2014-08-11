  Nokia 130 dual-sim dumbphone is super cheap but still offers access to Microsoft cloud services

Just because Nokia's handset division is now owned by Microsoft doesn't mean the phone company is done with making "dumbphones".

Microsoft Devices Group has unveiled a new mobile phone on 11 August called the Nokia 130, and it only costs 19 euros. But don't expect too many bells and whistles. This is a basic phone that lacks the advanced functionality and characteristics of a smartphone (hence why it is considered a dumbphone). In fact, the Nokia 130's features are limited to a video/music player, microSD port, Bluetooth-enabled SLAM application, flashlight, FM radio, and USB charger.

"The Nokia 130 is an ideal handset for first-time mobile phone buyers, or for people seeking a reliable backup phone to complement their existing smartphones. It’s built to last, with a 1.8-inch color display and outstanding battery life of up to 36 days’ standby for the single-SIM variant and 26 days’ standby for the dual-SIM device," announced Microsoft in a press release.

Microsoft claimed more than 300 million similar dumbphones are purchased every year, and that an estimated 1 billion people in the world still do not own a mobile phone. Due to these figures and statistics, Microsoft decided to introduce an affordable device that will still give people access to its cloud-based services such as Bing, Outlook.com, and OneDrive. There's a dual sim version of the Nokia 130 that costs 19 euros ($25/£15) as well.

"With handsets like the Nokia 130, we see tremendous potential to deliver the experience of a mobile-first world to people seeking their first device, and we continue to invest in ultra-affordable devices that will introduce people to a cloud-first world through Microsoft services such as Bing, Outlook.com and OneDrive," Microsoft explained.

You can expect both Nokia 130 phones to begin shipping in the third quarter of 2014, though they will only be available in emerging markets such as Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and even China.