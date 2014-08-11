  Microsoft teases Windows Phone launch for IFA: Could it be the 'Selfie' Lumia?

Microsoft has teased its next smartphone that'll debut at IFA 2014. It's thought to be the rumored "Selfie" Windows Phone.

In a press invitation sent on 11 August, Microsoft asked: "Ready for more? Join us for more face time" and then notified the media that it has an event scheduled for 4 September in Germany. Reports have claimed Microsoft will use the event to unveil the Nokia Lumia 730, which is also known as the Nokia Lumia Superman, a codename for the expected sequel to the Nokia Lumia 720.

Packing a 5 MP front-facing camera, the cameraphone is believed to also include a 5-inch display with 720 x 1280 resolution, quad-core Snapdragon 400 CPU and Adreno 305 graphics, a rear-facing Carl Zeiss camera with 8-megapixel quality and, likely, the usual Lumia camera software smarts. The Windows Phone handset is also described as the "Selfie" phone, as it will be the largest front-facing camera on a Windows Phone handset yet.

Keep in mind a leak from last month showed a Windows Phone with a rear camera that looks a lot like the "more" graphic teased in the invite above.

Pocket-lint will bring you all the news from this year's IFA show, which includes all announcements from Nokia, so stay tuned.