  Microsoft Lumia 730 Superman phone leaks with selfie camera and new Debian Red software

The Microsoft Lumia 730, or Superman phone, appears to have leaked as the successor to the Lumia 720.

The photos, obtained by WP Central, show the Lumia 730 with the new Debian Red firmware running on the device.

The Lumia 730 is apparently joining the growing number of phones with higher resolution front-facing selfie cameras. It should come sporting a 5-megapixel selfie snapper atop a 4.6-inch display. This model is in bright green but we'd imagine more colours will follow.

Little is known about the new Debian Red firmware that's apparently being developed by the company. The name is associated with Linux Distro but it's likely an internal code name similar to names used to disguise Lumia Black.

The Lumia Cyan update was coded Cherry Blossom Park, while Lumia Black before it was Bittersweet Shimmer, with Amber before that. The alphabetical order places us at D, for Debian Red. What this actually brings isn't yet clear.

Expect to hear more leaks soon on Microsoft's Lumia 730.

