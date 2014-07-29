  Microsoft Lumia 'selfie' Superman smartphone on its way?

The Nokia Lumia Superman, as it was codenamed, has leaked before and now it's appeared again ahead of its release.

The Lumia, likely to be branded Microsoft Lumia, is expected to be the sequel to the Nokia Lumia 720, according to Phone Arena. It's also described as the "selfie" phone, as it will be the largest front-facing camera on a Windows Phone handset yet at 5-megapixels.

The Lumia Superman is expected to arrive in the fourth week of August, in the US at least. It is scheduled to arrive on Verizon and AT&T sporting Windows Phone 8.1 with the GDR1 update pre-installed.

More specs rumoured to appear on the mid-range handset include a 5-inch display with 720 x 1280 resolution, a quad-core Snapdragon 400 CPU and Adreno 305 graphics. So far so unimpressive then. On the back will be a Carl Zeiss camera with 8-megapixel quality and, likely, the usual Lumia camera software smarts.

The phone's design is expected to be similar to the Lumia 720. It will likely come in a range of colours.

Judging from the specs we expect this to be an affordable handset that's aimed at the younger market who probably take advantage of selfies the most.

