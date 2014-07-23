Microsoft's next Windows Phone 8.1 handset is the cheap and cheerful Lumia 530

Microsoft Devices has announced an entry-level Windows Phone 8.1 handset that will be available globally from August.

The Nokia Lumia 530 has a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 processor, 512MB of RAM, 5-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 4-inch 854 x 480 LCD display.

It has 4GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot through which it is capable to expand that by up to a further 128GB. Users also get 15GB of OneDrive cloud storage.

There's a 1,430mAh battery powering the phone, with a claimed talktime of up to 13.4 hours. Video playback time is quoted as up to 5.5 hours.

Two versions of the Lumia 530 will be available; dual-SIM and normal. It is 3G-only, with a variant for US networks.

Several apps and services will be pre-installed, including the free music streaming platform Nokia MixRadio.

The phone will come in bright green, bright orange, white or dark grey. Optional accessories include changeable shells and a Flip Shell, which provides a front cover. Expected price for the phone has been quoted at around 85 euros. That's around £67 with the current exchange rate, but we know it often doesn't work out like that. We wouldn't expect it to be more than £80 though, SIM-free. It'll be free on a contract, of course.

Microsoft has also announced a mini Bluetooth speaker that ideally accompanies the 530. The Band by Coloud can be linked with others in the range to form bigger and wider sound.

READ: Windows Phone 8.1 review