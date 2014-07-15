  Microsoft rolls out Lumia Cyan update, brings Windows Phone 8.1 Cortana and more

Microsoft has announced the new Lumia Cyan update that promises to bring Windows Phone 8.1 features to all Lumia devices.

The Lumia Cyan update will bring Windows Phone 8 Lumias up to speed with the latest extras. These include the Cortana smart assistant, a third column of Live Tiles on the Start Screen, one swipe access to Action Center, and business support.

The Lumia Cyan update also brings the WordFlow Keyboard to Lumia devices for super-fast intuitive typing, says Microsoft. The Business update allows users to easily access and edit Office including enterprise features to make work safe.

Other Lumia Cyan update treats include the enhanced Nokia Camera and renewed Camera Roll for accessing images quickly from the camera. The Storyteller app and Living Images updates allow you to share moving images with music that can be shared directly on social media.

The Lumia Cyan update allows users to install apps on microSD freeing up space on the handset. With the Lumia Icon and Lumia 1520 you can record audio in Digital Plus 5.1.

The Lumia Cyan update will be rolling out to Lumia devices running Windows 8 from today and will arrive on all devices in the course of the coming weeks.

Lumia devices check for updates on a weekly basis so don't worry, you'll be notified when it arrives.

