  Microsoft Lumia 930 will be available in the UK from 17 July, portable wireless charger and speaker included

Microsoft has just announced that its Lumia 930 flagship handset will be available in the UK from 17 July. And there's no mention of the Nokia name at all.

The Lumia 930, which still has Nokia branding on the handset, will be shipped with a portable wireless charger included in the box. Microsoft is also throwing in a portable wireless speaker and a £20 app voucher. This deal will run for the first two weeks.

All Lumia 930 handsets include a wireless charger, that plugs into the wall. This is what will be included after the two week initial deal runs out. A good time to make the switch to Windows Phone 8.1 then as Microsoft throws money at its investment.

The Lumia 930 comes with a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display for 441ppi, all topped with Gorilla Glass 3. It's powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset and 2GB or RAM. There's 32GB of internal storage, but sadly no microSD card slot.

The snapper is a 20-megapixel PureView camera meaning photos and videos should be tip top quality, along with all of the Nokia camera software extras.

The Lumia 930 will ship with Windows Phone 8.1 meaning users can look forward to using Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant like Siri or Google Now.

The Lumia 930 will not be launching in the US.

