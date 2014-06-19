Microsoft charging trousers bring new meaning to the 'Power suit'

Microsoft has teamed up with a British designer/fashion house to create a pair of smart trousers - for wirelessly charging Nokia devices.

Tech companies are eager to combine the worlds of fashion in recent years. Examples include Apple hiring Burberry's former CEO and Samsung collaborating with Swarovski on device accessories. And now Microsoft is jumping on board. The Redmond-based company helped Adrien Sauvage (or A. Sauvage) design a component of his latest wearable technology collection, called Modern Man.

Specifically, the relationship bore a pair of wireless charging trousers, which they showcased on 17 June at London Collections. The trousers work exactly as you'd expect: slide your mobile phone into your pocket and charge up. The process relies upon inductive charging technology from the new Nokia DC-50 wireless charging plate for Lumia smartphones. The trousers are meant to "keep your battery full and yourself in style".

Adam Johnson, the Marketing Director for Microsoft Mobile in UK and Ireland, provided the following comment: “We have a proud history of working within fashion, having previously collaborated with Bruce Weber and David Bailey, as well as recent partnerships at New York and London Fashion Week. Continuing this theme, we are excited to work alongside a talented designer such as A. Sauvage."

Microsoft also said Sauvage's "amazing wireless charging trousers" would complement the new Lumia 930 smartphone "perfectly". Check out the gallery below for a closer look at these interesting smart trousers. You might notice George Lamb is wearing them. He's an English model, radio, and television presenter.

But these trousers aren't just for runway collections and models. You’ll actually be able to buy a pair. Microsoft said they'll be available for pre-order on the Amazon online store "soon". No word yet on pricing or availability.