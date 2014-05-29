  Cortana coming to UK Windows Phone 8.1 handsets ‘soon'

Microsoft has teased that its voice-controlled personal assistant Cortana will be coming to the UK soon.

Posted on its official Windows Phone UK Twitter account, the tweet simply says "soon" above a picture of what looks like a Nokia Lumia 1020 with the circular Cortana icon on its screen.

There are no other details at present, or any clues to how "soon" the software feature might be rolled out, but it's exciting for Windows Phone handset owners that they won't have to wait much longer.

Cortana was unveiled by Microsoft in April and the company previously stated that it would be coming to UK handsets in the second half of this year. Although, technically, anything after 16 June is the second half and that's only a few weeks away.

In the current US build the voice assistant has an American accent, although as it is provided by the actress who also played the virtual character Cortana in Halo, it is more than likely she will make the transition when released over here.

It is actually possible to, in a roundabout way, install Windows Phone 8.1 and Cortana on your UK phones now, but with this tease, it's probably now worth waiting.

