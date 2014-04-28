  Microsoft Nokia ‘Superman’ to be the Windows Phone made for selfies

One of the first phones from the new Microsoft-owned Nokia, known as Superman, aims to make selfies its speciality.

According to sources of The Verge familiar with the matter, the Superman phone will be a 4.7-inch mid-range device. But it will come with an impressive 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies. This will put it alongside the likes HTC's One (M8) which also has a 5-megapixel snapper in the front.

Previous front-facing cameras on Windows Phone devices have been far weaker, around the 1-megapixel mark. This upgrade should come along with Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1 upgrade.

Perhaps the improved selfies snapper is part of Microsoft's mission to get its software into developing markets. This camera could be used for clearer Skype calls, for example.

Microsoft should also be unveiling a "Goldfinger" phone alongside its Windows Phone 8.1 release, according to rumours. There are two further handsets due to be released at that time too, apparently.

Will Nokia branding be appearing on any of these devices? It's not clear yet but Microsoft's first video release since buying Nokia shows the Nokia name in the corner of the video. It's still a mystery then - perhaps even Microsoft hasn't decided yet.

