  Microsoft now officially owns Nokia, goodbye Nokia branded phones

It's official - Nokia as an independent phone manufacturer is no more, Microsoft owns Nokia Devices and Services.

The deal, which has been going through for months, has now reached completion and Microsoft owns Nokia Devices and Services after its €5.44 billion acquisition.

The official Microsoft site appears to place a lot of focus on developing markets as a region that can be reached by the software giant using Nokia's talents.

Executive vice president of Microsoft Devices group, Stephen Elop says: "The vast majority of people do not have, nor will they ever have a personal computer. They haven't been exposed to Windows or Office, or anything like that, and in their lives it's unlikely that they will. And yet through the mobile phone business we have an opportunity to introduce what we like to call the next billion people, the next billion people to connect to the Internet, to Microsoft, because they'll have an opportunity perhaps to have a first Skype experience, or a first experience with Bing, as an example. And so there are literally billions of people who can be exposed to Microsoft for the very first time."

But the focus is still going to be on hardware quality for high-end devices.

Stuart Ashmun, the device design general manager for the Device Group at Microsoft, says: "We think about size and weight and ergonomics and the craftsmanship of a phone, as does Nokia.“How does it feel in your hand? How robust is it? There are thousands of considerations that go into these products that are not apparent or visually identifiable to the end customer. This is another area where we’re finding that there’s a lot of commonality in the approach."

Tom Gibbons, Microsoft corporate vice president who is responsible for the Nokia integration says: "The real value from this integration is bringing two globally sized capabilities in organizations together under one roof, really intimately and much more efficiently." This confirms what was expected by most – more devices coming out faster than ever. Let's hope that doesn't mean loss of quality.