  Windows Phone 8.1 video leaks reveal new Start Screen features and Lumia 630 smartphone

Microsoft plans to show off Windows Phone 8.1 at its Build developer conference next week, but in the meantime, new video leaks have revealed some upcoming features within the mobile operating system.

In the footage, spotted by Windows Phone Central, you will see new Start Screen backgrounds and a parallax effect when you scroll through the Start Screen. Microsoft has also added an option that allows users to wrap an image around an existing tile. Screenshots from earlier this month even showed how users could make Live Tiles transparent and then wrap them with an image.

Another video, from the same China-based Coolxap website, has leaked a Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone that Nokia will supposedly introduce next week alongside an international version of the Lumia Icon. The smartphone in the video, called the Lumia 630, has a 4.5-inch display and on-screen Windows Phone 8.1 buttons. In fact, both Lumia handsets will be among the first Windows Phone 8.1 devices.

Other rumors in regards to the Lumia 630 have claimed it'll be a potent low-end device with a quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. As for Windows Phone 8.1, previous leaks have revealed features like a Cortana digital assistant and a notification centre.

Not much else is known beyond that, but stay tuned. Pocket-lint will cover all the breaking news from Build.