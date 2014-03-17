Microsoft schedules 27 March event, Office for iPad expected
Microsoft has scheduled a 27 March press event where new CEO Satya Nadella will pitch the company's mobile and cloud strategy.
A note sent by Microsoft noted the event in San Francisco will be a "briefing and news focused on the intersection of cloud and mobile computing."
There are several possibilities for topics at the event. Microsoft could announce Office for iPad, highlight its OneNote strategy after making it free on Monday, or possibly share how it plans to utilise its acquisition of Nokia's devices division.
Pocket-lint will bring you the latest from the event on 27 March.
Update: The Verge reports Office for iPad will be unveiled at the event. It's said to have a user interface similar to the iPhone version, and will require an Office 365 subscription for editing with support for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps.
