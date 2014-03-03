  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft phone news

Cortana to be unveiled as Microsoft's version of Siri

|
  Cortana to be unveiled as Microsoft's version of Siri
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Microsoft's voice operated personal assistant could be featured on Windows Phone 8.1, under the name of Cortana.

Cortana, named after the artificial intelligence character in the Halo games, is the codename of Microsoft's answer to Siri. According to sources of The Verge, this name might not be used on launch but is what it's going by during production.

READ: Nokia phone codenamed Martini could be unveiled soon

Cortana will appear as a circular animated icon that changes when it's speaking or thinking. The voice-activated assistant will use services sucH as Bing and Foursquare to give it contextual awareness like Google Now. It will also be able to store a user's data in its Notebook to help make future searches more accurate. It will even speak to a user by name, or a nickname, if that option is selected.

Cortana is expected to be unveiled by Microsoft at its upcoming Build conference where a developer preview of Windows Phone 8.1 should be released.

cortana to be unveiled as microsoft s version of siri image 2
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and features
Huawei confirms Mate 20 Pro will have series' biggest battery yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours plus Pixel 3 XL info
Nokia 8110 4G "banana phone" now on pre-order, relive the 90s
It's official! Samsung Galaxy Note 9 debuts with new S Pen tricks
Comments