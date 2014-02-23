Microsoft announces wider hardware support for Windows Phone 8.1, more manufacturers
Microsoft has used its press conference at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona to reveal a few more details about Windows Phone 8.1.
There will be an update to Windows Phone coming in spring 2014, with new devices, but the update will also be applicable to existing Windows Phone 8 devices.
Windows Phone 8.1 will also offer wider hardware support for chipsets such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 200 and 400, aiming to bring Windows Phone devices at lower price points.
Jumping on the Microsoft wagon will be LG, Lenovo and ZTE joining the likes of Nokia, Huawei and HTC in producing Windows Phone devices.
Microsoft has also said that Windows Phone will work on hardware initially destined for Android, using "soft keys" removing one of the restrictions that was previously in place when designing Windows Phones. There will also be support for dial SIM devices.
Additionally, Microsoft has announced that Facebook Messenger will be coming to Windows Phone in the near future.
