Microsoft gifts 20GB of SkyDrive storage to all Windows Phone users

With Christmas cheer in mind, Microsoft has gifted an extra 20GB of SkyDrive space to all Windows Phone users. 

Users will have until the end of January to redeem their gift, which lasts for one year, according to Microsoft. This will be good for users that get a Windows Phone for Christmas. 

SkyDrive is Microsoft's online file hosting service that allows users to upload and sync files cross-platform. As well as storage, there is the ability to use Office Web Apps including Word and PowerPoint, and the ability to store mass amounts of photos. Users get 7GB by default. 

Microsoft has been generous with storage in the past, giving away 200GB with the purchase of a Surface 2 or Surface 2 Pro. 

Windows Phone users can check their email to redeem the extra 20GB of storage. 

