  Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1 update to include Siri-like Cortana and notification centre?

Microsoft's upcoming Windows Phone 8.1 update will feature a swipe-down notification centre and a Siri-like personal assistant, according to the latest round of rumours.

The Verge has reported - citing two unnamed sources - that Microsoft is currently beta testing Windows Phone 8.1. The update will reportedly have a notification centre that swipes down from the top, much like those in Android and iOS. It will also boast quick settings and a notification history.

As for that personal digital assistant, it's been rumoured in the past under the name Cortana. Microsoft has supposedly been testing Cortana for a while to replace Bing search. It'll sport conversational interaction, as well as the ability to learn location context and data and remind you of stuff. Think Google Now, in this regard.

Microsoft allegedly plans to add other new features in Windows Phone 8.1, such as separate volume controls, Bing Smart Search results, a separate built-in music hub, separate apps for Xbox Music and Xbox Video, and new social apps like Twitter and Facebook to expand upon the People Hub.

And as Microsoft implements these final touches in Windows Phone 8.1, Nokia is purportedly developing two handsets specifically for the update. One is codenamed Goldfinger and includes a 3D Touch, while the second is codenamed Moneypenny and will feature on-screen buttons available to device makers with Microsoft’s latest update.

The Verge says we can expect Microsoft to show off Windows Phone 8.1 and its new features at the Build Developer Conference in April 2014.