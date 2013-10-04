  Microsoft wants Windows Phone on HTC’s Android-based smartphones

HTC has had two Windows Phone 8 devices in its line-up thus far: the HTC Windows Phone 8X and Windows Phone 8S. Now, Microsoft wants HTC to take things a bit further by offering a Windows Phone option for HTC's popular Android line of handsets, as the Redmond-based company looks to gain market share.

Bloomberg reports Terry Myerson, head of Microsoft's operating systems unit, approached HTC last month. He asked HTC to load Windows Phone as an option alongside Android for many popular HTC Android handsets. Myerson is said to have gone as far as to propose lowering or eliminating the Windows Phone 8 licensing fee in an attempt to win HTC over.

Does an HTC One, HTC One mini, or HTC One Maxx with Windows Phone 8 sound enticing?

Neither HTC nor Microsoft has confirmed the talks, as they were private and preliminary. Still, it's interesting to see Microsoft go on a chase to have its mobile operating system in more places, even if that means being a second choice to Android. That's not to say we can't blame them - HTC has been building impressive hardware this year, even if it comes with a profit loss.

The question we have: how will customers go about choosing which operating system they want loaded on their handset? Will HTC, carriers, and other retailers make it an online and in-store option, or does HTC just put out two versions of the same handset? Let's just speculate for fun here: what if HTC's phones could dual boot.

We advise you to take this with a grain of salt. While we don't doubt Bloomberg's sources, companies talk all the time, and just because Microsoft approached HTC, it doesn't mean they will accept the offer. Though it's worth noting HTC has stepped away from its Sense software with a Google Play edition of the One. Still, that wasn't ditching Android, its bread and butter in recent years.

It's also interesting to see Microsoft is willing to look past Nokia, the smartphone maker it just acquired.

What do you think... will HTC take the bait?