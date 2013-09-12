Microsoft's Siri-like "Cortana" codename and screenshots leaked
Microsoft is preparing a Windows Phone 8.1 update that allegedly includes a Siri-like personal assistant.
ZDNet reported that the personal assistant goes by the codename Cortana. That's also the name of a character in the popular video game Halo. Like Apple's Siri, Cortana will enable Windows Phone users to navigate and interact with a handset via voice commands.
Although Windows Phone currently features some voice command functions, Cortana is apparently a more feature-rich adaptation. Microsoft's Steve Ballmer once wrote in a blog post that his company is working on a "family of devices powered by a service-enabled shell" - and ZDNet has subsequently claimed that Cortana is "core to the makeover" of the entire shell.
Read: Windows 8 tablet ad pokes fun at Siri on the iPad
Microsoft purportedly plans to make Cortona central to future versions of Windows Phone, Windows and the Xbox One operating systems. The Verge even published a few screenshots of Cortana, revealing how Microsoft is testing weather information, local information, notifications, access to Bluetooth controls and calendar events under a "single central interface".
Check out Cortana below.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments