Windows Phone 8 full HD displays incoming? Emulator files suggest so

Windows Phone 8 could soon be getting Full HD 1920 x 1080 devices, after the discovery of emulator files that relate to that resolution in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Visual Studio 2013 allows developers to create apps, with the latest version being shown off at the Build conference last week.

The discovery was made by Justin Angel, and shared via Twitter. His Twitter profile lists him as having worked for Nokia on Windows Phone 7 and 8, as well as with Microsoft on Silverlight.

Good news everybody! WP8 emulator files in Visual Studio 2013 reveal 1080p emulator! Resolution 1080x1920. #bldwin @ pic.twitter.com/CJJYfMMNUn — Justin Angel (@JustinAngel) July 1, 2013

The files in Visual Studio would enable a developer to test apps across a range of different device profiles, with these latest 1920 x 1080 files suggesting that support is now in place for Windows Phone 8 apps to step up to Full HD.

We've seen a flurry of Android devices released with Full HD displays and although there's the argument that Windows Phone doesn't need to move beyond the resolution it already offers, because of the nature of the OS visually, it would open the door to devices larger than 4.5 inches, as currently found on the Nokia Lumia 925.

READ: Nokia Lumia 925 review

There's no indication of when we might see hardware moving in that direction, although Nokia has an event scheduled for 11 July, where we'll see the launch of its latest 41-megapixel handset.

We're also expecting the imminent rollout of GDR2, which will bring additional features to existing Windows Phone 8 handsets, and we've also glimpsed at what might be coming in GDR3.

Of course nothing is confirmed until we see that hardware, so we just have to keep waiting for Microsoft and chums to make the next move.