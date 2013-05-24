  Microsoft ad pits Nokia Lumia 920 camera against iPhone 5 and Galaxy S3

A newly release Microsoft advert sees the flagship Windows Phone 8 Nokia Lumia 920 being pitted against the iPhone 5 and Galaxy S3 in a low-light camera battle.

The majority of Lumia 920 advertising seems to say little else about the phone other than how good its camera is. In Nokia's defence, it certainly is impressive, but no amount of low-light goodness can make up for that chunky size. Thankfully though we have the Nokia Lumia 925 to look forward to, which fixes any wrongs in the design department. It also looks like the 925's camera will be just as good in low light.

Still, we have to take the results found in this low-light test with a pinch of salt as the Nokia is so absurdly good compared to the competition, that it makes us wonder just how the shot was set-up.

Naturally Nokia won't be making the same mistakes it made with the Lumia 920 launch, when it emerged that teaser videos for the phone had been staged and shot with professional camera kit, but you can guess whatever lighting set-ups are in place will favour the 920 here.

Microsoft is clearly keen to take a dig at the competition at the moment. Only yesterday we had an advert released showing how Windows 8 tablets squared up against the iPad. Clever advertising or jealous child? You decide.