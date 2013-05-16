Windows Phone overtakes BlackBerry OS for first time, third in global league behind Android and iOS

Latest statistics from the International Data Corporation show that Windows Phone has finally overtaken BlackBerry OS as the third-largest mobile phone operating system in market share. They both lag behind iOS and Android, but it is a significant step for Microsoft as it seeks to establish its software.

IDC states that Windows Phone saw a 133 per cent rise year-on-year with a first quarter shipment of seven million units. BlackBerry OS - which includes BlackBerry 10 - dipped by 35.1 per cent however, with only 6.3 million BlackBerry devices carrying the operating system being shipped in the same period.

Nokia is listed as the manufacturer most responsible for the rise in fortunes of Windows Phone, with 79 per cent of the smartphones shipped being part of its Lumia family. That might increase in Q2, considering it has recently announced a further addition to the range, the Nokia Lumia 925.

Apple kept second spot with 37.4 million iPhones shipping in Q1, while Android sat very prettily on top of the pile, having shipped 162.1 million devices globally across the manufacturers who support the OS. That represents a 79.5 per cent rise for Google's software. Its market share is now claimed to be a staggering 75 per cent.