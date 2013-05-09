  Windows Phone 8 adds full resolution photo and video SkyDrive backup

Windows Phone 8 now supports proper full-resolution photo and video back-up. Any shots you take can be instantly uploaded and saved to the cloud in their original form.

The improved SkyDrive support is now available worldwide. You do need to activate it in the Windows Phone 8 SkyDrive settings however. Select "best quality" in the SkyDrive photos and videos tab and you should be good to go.

Microsoft had originally been rolling out the full size back-up gradually around the world. A post on the Windows blog explains: "As you can imagine, backing up high-res photos and videos involves a lot of data. To ensure we could provide a quality experience in each market, we deliberately took things slow and planned a staged roll out of the feature."

So Windows Phone 8 users the world over can now get a safe and secure complete back-up of any pictures they snap using their Windows Phone handsets.