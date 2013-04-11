  Microsoft waiting until 2014 to release Office for iOS and Android

Microsoft is indeed working on releasing the long-awaited Office suite for iOS and Android devices, but won't do so until late-2014, claims Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet.

Foley reports that the mobile versions of Office will come as part of the "Gemini" updates Microsoft has planned for the Office platform.

As previously reported, Gemini will be first released for Office alongside Windows Blue later this year and will be released in waves over the next two years.

Gemini is said to be bringing updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, expanding on its features to make users more productive in their daily work. ZDNet says the first wave of updates could be full Metro-Style/Windows Store versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. So far, Microsoft has released only OneNote and Lync as Metro-styled Office apps.

The second version of Gemini is slated for April 2014. Foley says this is when the Office team will release the next version of Office for Mac and release an update for Office for Windows Phone. Specific features haven't been listed.

It won't be until October of 2014 (that's a long way) when Microsoft will finally release Office for iOS and Android, according to a roadmap obtained by Foley. It is expected that the mobile version will tie into Microsoft's Office 365, a subscription-based service which offers access to various Office services. The subscription will allow users to edit documents, but all can view them for free.

Lastly, October of 2014 will also bring Outlook for Windows RT devices, offering a more complete set of email tools than the stock email app currently found on the platform.

Somehow 2014 seems way too far away for these types of updates.