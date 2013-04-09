  Microsoft to support 1080p Windows Phone handsets later this year

Microsoft is planning to support 1080p handsets within its Windows Phone platform later this year, according to The Verge, though no specific devices have been detailed.

Right now, Windows Phone 8 supports WVGA, WXGA, and 720p resolutions, but will quickly be trumped by 1080p handsets that will be hitting Android devices this year. That will change, The Verge says, as an update to Windows Phone 8 will add support for the long-awaited 1080p, Full HD quality.

The update that includes 1080p will not be released as part of the anticipated Windows Blue update, but instead, will come earlier as part of a separate general distribution release (GDR3) for newer devices. It will be released before Christmas and bring support for faster Qualcomm processors as well.

The Windows Blue update will come later, which will bring significant updates for Windows Phone users early in 2014. A Windows Blue update is also due out for Windows 8 in late-2013, which will bring Microsoft's mobile and desktop efforts closer with synchronisation that has already been found in early builds.

The GDR3 update signifies a shift within Microsoft to release a wider range of devices to compete on the market. It will bring support for devices with a 5-inch screen (and larger), taking on the larger Android devices we've become accustomed to.

Will Nokia and HTC work to release a 1080p Windows Phone?