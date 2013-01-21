  Windows Phone 7.8 update slated for 31 January release after second carrier confirms date

O2 confirmed that the Windows Phone 7.8 update will be rolling out to Windows Phone 7.5 users by the end of the month. However, Windows Phone Colombia has gone further by dropping word that the update will land on 31 January.

In a message on its Facebook, the Colombia team didn't offer any specific details as to what carriers worldwide will be receiving the update, but did say it will continue to rollout throughout Q1 2013.

At any rate, Windows Phone 7.8 promises to bridge the gap between Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows 8, acting as a piecemeal arrangement after Microsoft confirmed that those on Windows Phone 7 wouldn't be able to upgrade to the new, more powerful Windows Phone 8.

Windows Phone 7.8 brings a number of new features to the operating system, including the new Windows Phone 8 start screen with adjustable tile sizes.

Microsoft told Pocket-lint in a statement, “We’re working closely with our hardware and carrier partners to get it tested, approved, and rolled out to as many devices as possible in early 2013.”