  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft phone news

Windows Phone 7.8 update slated for 31 January release after second carrier confirms date

|
  Windows Phone 7.8 update slated for 31 January release after second carrier confirms date
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

O2 confirmed that the Windows Phone 7.8 update will be rolling out to Windows Phone 7.5 users by the end of the month. However, Windows Phone Colombia has gone further by dropping word that the update will land on 31 January. 

In a message on its Facebook, the Colombia team didn't offer any specific details as to what carriers worldwide will be receiving the update, but did say it will continue to rollout throughout Q1 2013. 

At any rate, Windows Phone 7.8 promises to bridge the gap between Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows 8, acting as a piecemeal arrangement after Microsoft confirmed that those on Windows Phone 7 wouldn't be able to upgrade to the new, more powerful Windows Phone 8.

Windows Phone 7.8 brings a number of new features to the operating system, including the new Windows Phone 8 start screen with adjustable tile sizes.  

Microsoft told Pocket-lint in a statement, “We’re working closely with our hardware and carrier partners to get it tested, approved, and rolled out to as many devices as possible in early 2013.”

PopularIn Phones
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Samsung is making a second 5G phone, and AT&T will offer it in 2019
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments