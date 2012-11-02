Windows Phone 8 Microsoft PDF Viewer app available for download

If you were wondering how you were going to read PDFs on Microsoft Windows Phone 8 now that Adobe Reader appears to have disappeared from the Windows Phone 8 Store, worry no more - Microsoft has released a dedicated PDF reader.

Imaginatively called PDF Reader, the new app, available in the Windows Phone 8 Store, will let you view any PDF you download to your phone, be it via SkyDrive email or the web.

The options are basic, as you might expect, but still allow you to bookmark pages, jump to a specific page, and zoom in when needed. Sadly we couldn't get it to select text to copy though.

Other features include being able to rotate your PDF left or right, or opt for single page or continuous mode, and don't worry those big red menu bars eventually disappear.

The app is free and available to download now.