Windows Phone 8 devices to receive over-the-air updates

|
Pocket-lint has been told that future updates to Windows Phone 8 devices will be made over the air.

To date, Windows Phone users have had to plug their phone directly into their computer and download an upgrade through either Zune or Windows Phone Connector on the Mac.

However, according to our source, who is working closely with the new operating system, this will all change when the OS is rolled out later this year. The source also told us that the good news doesn't extend to existing Windows Phone 7 users - they will still have to update via computer.

“New Windows Phone 8 hardware will be able to receive over-the-air updates in the future," our source said. "However, existing Windows Phone customers who want to update to Windows Phone 7.8 won’t be able to without plugging their phone into a computer.”

Windows Phone 7.8 will be introduced to current Windows Phones, which will enable them to enjoy some, but not all of the features that will be rolled out with Windows Phone 8. 

This has upset some customers who recently signed up to long-term contracts for the likes of the Nokia Lumia 900 only to be told that their device would not be upgradeable to Windows Phone 8.

Are you a Windows Phone user? What do you make of this latest news? Let us know in the comments below...

